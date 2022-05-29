TAFT — Cassandra McGee said the community of Taft lost a friend and a family member when Sherika Bowler was shot and killed Saturday night.
"Everybody in Taft is kin to each other."
The community gathered at the gazebo Sunday night for a candlelight vigil to offer prayers and hope for the eight victims of Saturday night's shooting at the Taft Memorial Day Festival.
Sherika Bowler, 39, a former teacher's assistant at Early Childhood Center, was killed during the shooting. According to a media release by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, one juvenile was among the seven injured. The injured ranged in age from 9 to 56.
A suspect, Skylar Buckner, 26, surrendered to Muskogee County Sheriff's Office and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation at 4:05 p.m. Sunday, according to the release. Buckner is being held in the Muskogee County/City Detention Facility.
"This thing doesn't happen in Taft," said McGee, who is both Bowler's aunt and neighbor. "But other people are bringing their problems to Taft."
While the 10-15 mph winds made it impossible to keep the candles lit, it did not deter the attendees from offering support to the friends and families of the victims.
Blanch Lang, Bowler's older sister, focused on what is going on outside Taft.
"It's always been Black Lives Matter," she said. "Until we start taking control and stop killing our own, it's never going to matter. We've got to stop here. We wait, we run, we see the police come and kill a black and everybody wants to protest."
Paulette Bowler, Sherika's mother, and Lang were comforted by most everyone in attendance. She was able to reel in her emotions to offer some words to help everyone else deal with the tragedy.
"My baby was having a good day; she was happy on the last day of her life," Bowler said. "I wasn't ready for my baby to go — nobody is ready for their child to go. I got the call, and I'm running from room to room.
"I said 'OK Paulette, you've got to get yourself together. That's hard when you come and see your baby laying and there's nothing you can do."
William Lang, Bowler's brother and pastor at the Restoration Place in Fayetteville, Arkansas, had a rough time holding back his emotions when offering prayers to all the attendees.
"Father we ask you clarity, we ask your understanding," he said. "Cleanse us for all our righteousness. It's not about blaming this person or that person — we know that evil is present."
