The smells of fry bread and Indian tacos mingled with the sounds of bells and rustling feathers from the dancers' powwow regalia and fancy dresses, as the first night of the Cherokee National Holiday powwow kicked off Sept. 1.
Nicole Ponkilla, sitting with her father, Thorpe Sine, has been dancing since she was a toddler.
"What I'm currently [participating] in, is the fancy shawl dance," said Ponkilla.
Sine sat in the grass away from the crowd, outfitted in feathers and beads, enjoying fellowship with his daughter and waiting for his turn on the field in the men's fancy dance.
"I've been dancing since I was a year old," Sine said. "I'm 56 now."
Sine taught Ponkilla to dance, and the traditions of the practice. Ponkilla spoke of the reasons the dance means so much to her.
"All the dancing in the arena – my dad and brothers – and my two daughters dance as well," said Ponkilla.
Emotion showed in her eyes as Ponkilla talked of how it feels to be in the dances. She spoke of how they dance for their veterans – and their grandparents, who have taught them all the traditions – so they can continue the practices.
Ponkilla, regal in her fancy shawl dress, creates the mid-calf-length cloth dresses and fancy shawls, with fringe and high decorated fringed collars for her and her daughters.
A family of four sat under the bleachers eating funnel cakes. Jacie Pantoja and husband Francisco Pantoja, and their two children, Itzel and Gabriel, said they enjoyed the dances and entertainment.
"I like everything," said Itzel, in response to the question of what she liked best about the powwow, as she pinched off pieces of cake.
Ramona Arkeketa and her brother, Isaiah Quintana, waited on the sidelines for their turn on the field. Arkeketa wore a sash of a title for the Water Service Club. To win the title, she had to participate in several activities.
"I dance in all of the dances," she said.
Ramona carried a feather fan her grandmother, Cheryl Arkeketa, gave her. Cheryl smiled at her granddaughter as Ramona told of the activities she had to do to win the title. Grandfather Spencer Arkeketa listened to the conversation and smiled along with them.
Robert Curtis Wise Jr., a veteran from Winslow, Arkansas, sat at the edge of the field with his son, Jeff Cleavenger. This was their second trip to the powwow in Tahlequah, although they have been coming to powwows for four years. Wise walked out on the field with the veterans at the beginning of the event.
Chuck Bread dances in the warrior dance, a traditional-style dance that originated in the northern part of the United States. He has been dancing since he was 2 years old.
His wife, Shaye Bread, makes the regalia for her husband.
"For me, it's fellowshipping. You see old friends, meet new friends," said Bread, expressing what he experiences from coming to the powwow. "You see people you haven't seen in a long time, and wherever we go, we will see them at another one."
