Ward 1 Tahlequah City Councilor Bree Long turned in her letter of resignation after the Sept. 6 City Council meeting had ended, setting in motion a process to fill her slot by appointment.
The letter stated Long has grown in her position as councilor, and while serving as the third female trustee in history on the Tahlequah Public Works Authority.
“It has been a privilege to work alongside dedicated city staff and our community partners all committed to improving the quality of life in our city,” Long wrote in her letter. “I look forward to this next chapter of my life and being able to spend more time with my family and loved ones.”
Long was appointed in 2016 by then-Mayor Jason Nichols to fill the Ward 1 vacancy left after the resignation of Diane Weston.
“Now, seven years later, as I reflect on how much the city has grown, I acknowledge how much I have grown over this same period,” said Long in her letter. “This experience has truly changed me for the better.”
Long’s position will be filled, per Section 27 of the city charter, by appointment of the council of a person from the same ward. No special election will be held to fill it.
In other action, an agenda item called for use of $36,000 of American Rescue Plan Act monies for matching grant funds for the benefit of Tahlequah Trails Association.
Mike Bingham, president of the TTA, explained the funds would match a grant that has already been awarded to hire professional trail builders to add on to the existing Welling Ridge Trails.
“We’re averaging over 400 people a month visiting the trails already,” said Bingham. “It’s shown that the more trail you add [the more] people [will come] from farther away.”
John Hammons, city attorney, said the city would be responsible for overseeing the use of the ARPA funds, and that this action would only earmark, not expend, the funds if approved.
“Since we have already been awarded $72,939 through Tahlequah Community Funds, we are looking for the remainder of $72,939,” said Bingham. “The cost of this project is $145,000.”
Ward 3 Councilor Stephen Highers since that since TTA had already been awarded a grant requiring matching funds, and that the figure should be increased from the requested amount to $72,939.
After discussing the details of how the funds would be distributed, the council decided to approve up to the amount of $72,900. The ARPA funds it would come from would cover this amount, said Taylor Tannehill, city administrator.
If TTA is able to raise the additional funding above the original requested amount, the city would not need to give more. If TTA was unable to raise the full amount, they can count on the city to disburse the funds set aside by approval of this item.
A memorandum of agreement between the city and the Cherokee Nation concerning the cooperation for public safety – as it relates to traffic tickets within the jurisdiction of the Cherokee Nation – was approved.
“Since the McGirt decision in 2020, the Cherokee Nation has entered into memorandums of agreement with approximately two dozen municipalities, all throughout Northeast Oklahoma,” said Hammons. “What this would do if a tribal offender were to break a city of Tahlequah regulation... normally handled by the municipal court, should they plead guilty, the municipal court will process that. Should any person plead not guilty. the case will be sent off to the tribal court for adjudication.”
Tannehill added that all parties have been communicated with and a request would be made for an effective date of Oct. 1. This memorandum is identical, except for city name, as those of other municipalities.
Several items outlining administrative changes to update building codes to the 2018 International Building Codes Standards were lumped into one item and approved.
Two volunteer appointments were approved by the council: Josh Newton as volunteer public information officer for the Tahlequah Fire Department, and Clifton Loman as volunteer chaplain.
“Since COVID, we saw a need to have a good PIO on staff,” said TFD Chief Casey Baker. “Josh has been volunteering with us for 10 years, taking photos. Those photos have not only been seen locally, but have been picked up nationally.”
On choosing a chaplain, Baker spoke of the need for spiritual guidance for those who work at TFD.
“The role of fire chaplain is to help firefighters during difficult times,” said Casey. “During COVID, we saw a need for this, and I’m excited to introduce you. Clifton is currently the pastor of the First Lutheran Church and has the full support of his congregation.”
Ward 4 Councilor Josh Allen mentioned the need for a comprehensive study on the true state of homelessness in Tahlequah.
“We really need data. There are multiple sources wanting to help us but they want to know that the city is really interested in pursuing this,” said Allen. “This would be [for] developing a long-term plan.”
Councilors approved a motion to pursue a community homeless and housing study through grant funding.
Police Chief Nate King presented the new increased law enforcement presence at all Tahlequah High School football games.
“But any of you who have been to a THS football game know there are probably only two city events that have more people at them: Red Fern Festival and the Christmas parade,” said King. “So, we will be utilizing the special emphasis unit, which are officers who have volunteered and signed up for overtime for special needs of the city.”
King said one of most pressing needs is to beef up security at the home football games. At any entry points, officers will be on hand. Any bags brought in to the game must be clear.
Jennifer Cruwell, cemetery director, received a commendation for five years of service with the city. Not present but also presented with commendations were Rockie Neugin, Jim Perry and Debora Coyote, for five years of service. Jason Girdner received a commendation for 15 years of service.
Council went into executive session to discuss the ongoing investigation against H&G Paving. After reconvening, no action was taken on the matter.
What’s next
The next regular council meeting will be held Oct. 2 at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers.
