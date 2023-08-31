An urgent care facility on the south portion of Tahlequah is still not open, despite the company’s purported urgency to obtain a certificate of occupancy in March 2023.
Barricades and “no trespassing” signs block entry into the parking area of the MedWise building 1390 S. Muskogee Ave.
Tanner Tannehill, city administrator, has no knowledge of why the facility has not opened, nor does Nathan Reed, CEO and president of the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce.
At press time, the public relations representative for QuickTrip, owner of MedWise, had not responded to inquiries regarding the status of the opening of the facility.
MedWise had its local legal representative, Brian Berry, appear on their behalf at a special Tahlequah City Council meeting on March 23, to contest the city’s action to deny a certificate of occupancy on the building.
Berry confirmed on Friday he did not know the reason for the delay, and said he was surprised, since the company expressed such urgency to get the facility’s certificate of occupancy in March.
The issue of the refusal by the city to issue a CO after completion of construction, centered on the lack of a feasibility study that should have been completed before any construction began.
John Hammons, city attorney, gave his legal opinion at that meeting on the ordinance requiring a feasibility study for any medical facility planning to open in the city.
“In light of the city ordinance, it was my legal guidance that city staff cannot issue that certificate and allow them to open because they did not comply with the ordinance,” Hammons said at the meeting.
The permit to begin construction without the feasibility study was approved by Lloyd Grant, the city attorney at the time.
Ray Hammons, city building inspector, said he asked Grant if a feasibility study was necessary when he received the application for a permit to build from MedWise. His reason for asking for clarification was he felt the wording of the ordinance was not clear as to whether an urgent care facility fell within the requirements of the ordinance.
“Not at this time, is what the [former city] attorney [Grant Lloyd] told me,” Hammons said at that meeting.
A feasibility study was submitted to the city, but not the type required that investigates the impact on existing medical facilities of a new company, such as an urgent care facility.
The submitted study was an economic feasibility study completed for the company.
At the time, James Berry, CEO for Northeastern Health System, commented the feasibility study would have given NHS and MedWise a chance to determine what services could be shared.
“If we’d had a feasibility study, we might have come in and said, ‘Where are you going to do your imaging?’ or ‘Would you like to partner with that?’ Or, ‘Who’s going to do your lab services? What about hospital privileges for your physicians?”
Under threat of legal action by MedWise, the city approved the application for the certificate of occupancy.
The rectifying of the “mistake” by Grant involved adding a section to the code that allowed any existing facilities in operation no later than March 24 to be grandfathered in.
The issuance of the CO allowed the facility to be grandfathered in, even though the company is not officially open, said Tannehill.
QuickTrip, the company that owns service stations, opened several MedWise clinics in the Tulsa area. The expansion into Tahlequah would have purportedly benefited folks like local firefighter Anthony Margarit, who is not a member of the Cherokee Nation.
“When I have to use the hospital for something like stitches, I have to either pay $750 or drive to Muskogee or Tulsa,” said Margarit, after the meeting. “MedWise charges $150.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.