During the first Republican debate on Aug. 23, eight candidates answered questions covering subjects, such as whether President Joe Biden should be impeached; whether they would sign a 15-week abortion ban; and whether former President Donald J. Trump should step aside from the race if convicted.
The candidates vying for top pick in the Republican primary are Vivek Ramaswamy, Ron DeSantis, Chris Christie, Tim Scott, Mike Pence, Nikki Haley, Asa Hutchinson and Doug Burgum.
In the Aug. 26 Saturday Forum on the TDP Facebook page, three questions were posed regarding the first debate. Respondents replied to who they believed did the best job in the debate, if anything during the event would influence their vote, and what is the most pressing issue for America.
State Sen. Dwayne Pemberton didn’t watch the entire debate, but from the different reports he’s read and watched, he believes Nikki Haley performed best, he said in a phone interview.
Pemberton believes the most pressing issue in America is the economy.
“With the high rate of inflation, and the high interest rates, people are not going to be able to buy homes,” Pemberton said.
On the issue of immigration, Pemberton said it is a huge problem because of the porous, wide-open borders.
“Uneducated and unskilled people are flooding into the cities, and this is one of the reasons homelessness is rising,” Pemberton said. “Mental illness [is also a huge factor in the homeless issue].”
Out of all the candidates vying for the primary, Pemberton said Trump remains the strongest candidate, and the polls are showing this to be true.
In response to the question of whether a felon should be allowed to be president, Pemberton commented that “we will cross that bridge if [Trump is convicted]”.
Cathy Cott, a Tahlequah resident, thought Doug Burgum did the best job at the debate, because he “barely said anything,” and Cott felt that was a good strategy.
“Saving our environment,” said Cott regarding the most pressing issue for America.
Yolette Ross, chair of the Cherokee County Democratic Party, said the candidates that stood out as having the best chance to win the primary were Chris Christie and Mike Pence.
“[His performance at the debate] was a big contrast to how he was as vice president,” said Ross. “He seemed to always just go along with what Trump said.”
Ross felt that during the debate, Pence seemed to be standing on his own feet. As for which issue is the biggest concern for America, Ross believes it is health care.
“We’ve yet to come up with a way to overhaul [health care] so that everybody can participate,” said Ross.
Thomas Sanco, a Tahlequah who writes a conservative column for the Daily Press, thought Vivek Ramaswamy did the best in the debate and was the only one who stood out from the pack.
“I didn’t see anything at the debate that’s gong to move the race in any meaningful way,” Sanco said. “Ultimately, it seems there are only two candidates who even have a slim chance at challenging Trump: DeSantis and Ramaswamy.”
Sanco added that inflation, debt and interest rates are a devastating combination for Americans.
“I fear we’re only beginning to see the effects of these things on the American people,” Sanco said. “I hope we don’t witness the same displays of civil unrest that we saw in 2020, but I fear we will,” said Sanco.
Jon Malone, a real estate agent in Tulsa, commented that the debate was an “absolute circus.”
“No policy questions or points, [just] a lot of falsehoods,” said Malone.
Max Boydstun, a Muskogee resident, picked Max Burgum as the best of the debaters and said nothing in the debate influenced his vote. Boydstun believes the most pressing issue is the divisiveness of the parties.
Brent Been, a progressive columnist for the TDP, believes the most pressing issue is the preservation of the democracy in the midst of those in the Republican Party who are out to dismantle what the constitutional republic stands for.
“What Republicans call ‘federal overreach’, I call progress that everyone should be on board with,” said Been. “Alternative energy is the future, whether you like it or not. Even the big auto manufacturers are [onboard] with this program, and the Biden’s plan includes a battery belt of manufacturing from Michigan to Georgia.”
Been believes Haley did an impressive job at the debate.
“Haley really had some rock star moments, like when she totally tore down Ramaswamy over his inexperience in foreign policy,” said Been. “Ramaswamy has a snowball’s chance in hell of winning the presidency, and it’s clear he is trying to be Donald Trump.”
A commenter from out of state had plenty to say about the debate.
“Nikki Haley definitely took center stage when she called out the Republicans on the debt,” said Jack Webb, a former Tahlequah resident. “The rest were just milk toast, not inspiring at all.”
Webb said the most pressing problem in America is not infrastructure, the border, abortions, or any of the questions for the debaters or on the forum.
“The single scariest problem in my mind, is one-half of Americans hate – yes, hate – the other half over politics,” said Webb. “We have vilified each other because of our political views. I don’t think this will result in another civil war, but it will lead to local violence.”
Other local party leaders and elected officials did not respond by press time.
In a Daily Press website poll, 30% of respondents said Chris Christie, Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy each won the debate. The other candidates got nominal votes.
