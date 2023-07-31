The Nasturtium Garden Club wrapped up its Yard of the Month season by taking a tour through “begonia land.”
Naveed and Norma Siddique’s home, at 110 S. Harrison St., is awash with color. Naveed does most of the gardening with his friend Roberto, but Norma and their daughter, Sarah, also help. The entire front yard has colorful begonias, impatiens, orange zinnias, along with many dragon wing begonias. Their yard also contains colorful red knockout roses and crepe myrtles, with a gorgeous purple Japanese maple anchoring the front yard. There are many sculpted holly bushes.
The second award goes to homeowner Carla Martin, 900 S. Owens Ave. Her friend Leo Garcia helps her maintain the yard with orange cannas, purple Mexican petunias, creeping phlox and calla lilies. There are two separate beds in the front yard, with Japanese maple bushes and more Mexican petunias. The back yard is also filled with 25-30 red knockout rose bushes, dogwoods, a red burning bush, lilacs, hostas and a yellow forsythia bush.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.