OKLAHOMA CITY — A German-based data company announced Wednesday that it could bring over 300 new jobs to northeast Oklahoma after it opens its North American headquarters in Pryor.
Northern Data, which specializes in cloud computing, bitcoin mining and third-party hosting and services, plans to invest about $270 million to build its headquarters and a data center on 100 acres located at the city’s MidAmerica Industrial Park.
Company officials said Wednesday that construction will take 36 months. It plans to hire 150 employees in the next two years to run its operations, research and development and administration, but said it could potentially employ over 300.
Scott Mueller, Oklahoma secretary of commerce and workforce development, said the company will receive no local incentives, but will likely qualify for the state’s quality jobs incentives, which is a payroll rebate program for businesses that create high-paying jobs.
Mueller said he anticipates the company will pay its employees between $80,000 and $140,000 a year and will employ computer scientists and technology specialists. The company also plans to partner with local colleges, universities and CareerTechs to help train people who want to work in science, technology, engineering and math fields, he said.
“What we talk about now is trying to improve the lives of Oklahomans by increasing their standard of living directly by raising Oklahoma’s per-capita personal income,” Mueller said.
“It’s a huge investment for our company,” said Christopher Yoshida, president and chief financial officer of Northern Data, based in Frankfurt, Germany. It operates 10 data centers globally and has plans to add more in Europe, Canada and the U.S. The company’s revenue forecast is between $199.4 to $243.71 million, and it now has 180 full-time employees.
Yoshida said the company selected Oklahoma because of its centralized location, supportive business environment and its ability to partner with the Grand River Dam Authority, which can provide it secure power connections.
“We are investing a tremendous amount of company money for shareholder capital,” Yoshida said. “And really, what two things we want to get out of this are to make sure that you all know how much value we’re going to drive to the local community in both the jobs we’re going to create, but also the partnerships we want to foster.”
Gov. Kevin Stitt said Oklahoma’s business strategy has had an international focus.
“I told Oklahomans when I ran that I wanted to take the world to Oklahoma,” Stitt said. “I wanted to take Oklahoma to the world and bring the world back to Oklahoma.”
Stitt said they’re focused on bringing high tech jobs to Oklahoma.
“My goal is to increase median income in Oklahoma,” he added.
He said the state’s median income has increased from $48,000 to $52,000 since he took over three years ago.
“Companies like this will continue to bring that average up and bring high paying jobs to Oklahomans and increase quality of life all across our state,” Stitt said.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
