Going for a ride

Tahlequah attorney Tim Baker, right, traveled to Woodward last weekend with PopTart, a pony, as part of a birthday celebration for his granddaughter, 2-year-old “Birdie B.” At left is Birdie’s dad, Bailor Toellner. Courtesy photo.

