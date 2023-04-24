The Hulbert Community Library has stacks of events planned for National Library Week, starting with a month-long scavenger hunt that began April 24.
“For National Library Week, we’re doing a scavenger hunt,” said Branch Manager Julie Poor. “There are eight library cards hidden around the library.””
Poor explained that participants can look for the cards around the library. Each time they find one, they have to fill out a sheet and describe its general location. Those who locate all eight cards receive a bookmark and can pick from some other prizes, like candy or stickers.
By noon on Monday, Poor said she’d already had one person complete the hunt. The event runs all month long and is open to all ages.
While checking out the scavenger hunt, Library Clerk Maria Gerber said she hopes patrons check out the library’s new section featuring Oklahoma authors.
“Oklahoma is full of very talented people. We have this area dedicated to [books by] local Oklahoma authors, from ‘Where the Red Fern Grows’ to children’s fiction to [books about] artificial intelligence to racial issues to cook books,” said Gerber. “We just want people to love the library, especially in the summertime when there’s more time for reading and personal [growth].”
The Hulbert Community Library has other events planned for National Library Week. Poor encouraged patrons to check out the HCL Facebook page, where staff will post daily events all week long.
“We want to celebrate libraries and really want people to be aware that we’re here and despite everything that has gone on in the past few years, libraries are still here, thriving, and a very big part of the community,” said Poor.
Poor said she encourages to check out the library’s online resources as well, like its databases, which are all free with a library card.
Many locals value what the area’s libraries have to offer. Michelle Lehman, who often attends HCL programs, expressed her appreciation on a HCL Facebook post announcing National Library Week.
“I wish more people understood how integral libraries are to communities. It’s not just about books! But books are pretty great,” said Lehman. “I’m constantly soap-boxing to my coworkers about visiting their local libraries and seeing what all they have to offer. Where else can you make new friends, enjoy free computer usage, fall down a rabbit hole, make crafts, learn a new language, slay dragons, and earn prizes just for reading? We’ve even read to dogs before at the library. It doesn’t get much better than that.”
More HCL events for National Library Week are listed at: www.facebook.com/HulbertCommunityLibrary.
