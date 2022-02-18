The weekend TDP, both digital and print, includes Tribal and Business & Farm pages, plus these stories from our writers, and more:
• Keri Thornton has an update on the upcoming Red Fern Festival.
• Brian King covers some speeches for Black History Month.
• Grant Crawford's Political Roundup this weekend looks at some of the Legislature's more controversial bills, and your opinions on them.
Have a great weekend, and don't forget to join us at www.facebook.com/tdpress at 9 a.m. tomorrow for Saturday Forum! ~Kim
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.