At 1:30PM on Tuesday, May 10:
- Grand Lake elevation was 751.77 feet.
- At the direction of the United States Army Corps of Engineers, three (3) main spillway gates were open at Pensacola Dam, discharging 41,310 cubic feet per second (cfs) of water.
- Six (6) units were online at the Pensacola Dam powerhouse, releasing 13,436 cfs of water through generation.
- Releases through floodgates and generation totaled 54,746 cfs.
- Inflows into Grand Lake totaled 19,807 cfs.
- Lake Hudson elevation was 620.89 feet.
- At the direction of the United States Army Corps of Engineers, thirteen (13) gates were open at Robert S. Kerr Dam, discharging 35,430 cfs of water.
- Four (4) units were online at the Robert S. Kerr Dam powerhouse, releasing 20,520 cfs of water through generation.
- Releases through floodgates and generation totaled 55,950 cfs.
- Inflows into Lake Hudson totaled 54,968 cfs.
Additional information can be found by visiting: http://stormops.grda.tech/riveroperations
Illinois River stream gauge update
Here is the latest stream gauge information for the Illinois River, from the National Weather Service. You can find the link to this gauge information under the “Scenic Rivers” menu on the grda.com home page. Included is the latest data observed.
- Watts Gauge at 12:30 pm: River was at 6.46 feet.
- Chewey Gauge at 12:15 pm: River was at 7.55 feet.
- Flint Creek Gauge at 12:30 pm: Flint Creek was at 6.97 feet.
- Tahlequah Gauge at 12:30 pm: River was at 8.38 feet.
- Barren Fork Gauge at 12:30 pm: River was at 8.22 feet.
Additional updates will be published as river conditions warrant.
Please note: River forecasts for these locations take into account past precipitation and precipitation amounts expected approximately 24 hours into the future from the forecast issuance time.
