At noon on Wednesday, June 8:
- Grand Lake elevation was 745.58 feet.
- At the direction of the United States Army Corps of Engineers, thirteen (13) east spillway gates were open at Pensacola Dam, discharging 21,216 cubic feet per second (cfs) of water.
- Six (6) units were online at the Pensacola Dam powerhouse, releasing 12,940 cfs of water through generation.
- Releases through floodgates and generation totaled 34,156 cfs.
- Inflows into Grand Lake totaled 30,208 cfs.
- Lake Hudson elevation was 620.04 feet.
- At the direction of the United States Army Corps of Engineers, ten (10) floodgates were open at Robert S. Kerr Dam, discharging 6,552 cubic feet per second (cfs) of water.
- Four (4) units were online at the Robert S. Kerr Dam powerhouse, releasing 30,240 cfs of water through generation.
- Releases through floodgates and generation totaled 36,792 cfs.
- Inflows into Lake Hudson totaled 34,494 cfs.
Additional information can be found by visiting: http://stormops.grda.tech/riveroperations
