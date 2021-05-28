At 4PM on Friday, May 28:
- Grand Lake elevation was 747.18 feet.
- At the direction of the United States Army Corps of Engineers, three (3) main spillway gates were open at Pensacola Dam, discharging 29,040 cubic feet per second (cfs) of water.
- Six (6) units were online at the Pensacola Dam powerhouse, releasing 13,545 cfs of water through generation.
- Releases through floodgates and generation totaled 42,585 cfs.
- Inflows into Grand Lake totaled 53,462 cfs.
- Lake Hudson elevation was 620.80 feet.
- At the direction of the United States Army Corps of Engineers, fourteen (14) gates were open at Robert S. Kerr Dam, discharging 11,880 cfs of water.
- Four (4) units were online at the Robert S. Kerr Dam powerhouse, releasing 29,430 cfs of water through generation.
- Releases through floodgates and generation totaled 41,310 cfs.
- Inflows into Lake Hudson totaled 57,978 cfs.
Additional information can be found by visiting: http://stormops.grda.tech/riveroperations
