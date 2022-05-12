At 9 a.m. on Thursday, May 12:
• Grand Lake elevation was 749.30 feet.
• At the direction of the United States Army Corps of Engineers, two (2) main spillway gates were open at Pensacola Dam, discharging 22,952 cubic feet per second (cfs) of water.
• Six units were online at the Pensacola Dam powerhouse, releasing 13,158 cfs of water through generation.
• Releases through floodgates and generation totaled 36,110 cfs.
• Inflows into Grand Lake totaled 8,732 cfs.
• Lake Hudson elevation was 621.44 feet.
• At the direction of the United States Army Corps of Engineers, thirteen (13) gates were open at Robert S. Kerr Dam, discharging 14,359 cfs of water.
• One (1) unit was online at the Robert S. Kerr Dam powerhouse, releasing 4,860 cfs of water through generation.
• Releases through floodgates and generation totaled 19,219 cfs.
• Inflows into Lake Hudson totaled 36,256 cfs.
Additional information can be found by visiting: http://stormops.grda.tech/riveroperations
Illinois River stream gauge update:
Here is the latest stream gauge information for the Illinois River, from the National Weather Service. You can find the link to this gauge information under the “Scenic Rivers” menu on the grda.com home page. Included is the latest data observed.
• Watts Gauge at 9:30 am: River was at 5.85 feet.
• Chewey Gauge at 9:15 am: River was at 6.86 feet.
• Flint Creek Gauge at 9:30 am: Flint Creek was at 6.83 feet.
• Tahlequah Gauge at 9:30 am: River was at 7.64 feet.
• Barren Fork Gauge at 9:30 am: River was at 7.93 feet.
• Additional updates will be published as river conditions warrant.
Please note: River forecasts for these locations take into account past precipitation and precipitation amounts expected approximately 24 hours into the future from the forecast issuance time.
