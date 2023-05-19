The countdown to Memorial Day Weekend is underway.
Not only does the upcoming holiday mark the traditional beginning of the summer boating season on Grand and Hudson lakes, but it will also be one of the busiest weekends for boat traffic.
As thousands of lake enthusiasts soon return to the waters, the Grand River Dam Authority Police Department is taking the opportunity to remind them to “Boat Safe, Boat Smart and Boat Sober” all summer long.
“The long holiday weekend is always a great time to visit Grand or Hudson lakes,” said GRDA Corporate Spokesperson Justin Alberty. “But as everyone prepares for that time on the water, we want to remind them to boat safe, smart and sober, and keep a lookout for other boaters, as we do expect large crowds.”
Alberty said GRDA is also joining with the National Safe Boating Council to recognize May 20–26 as National Safe Boating Week. The week is the annual kick-off of the Safe Boating Campaign, a global awareness effort that encourages boaters to make the most of their boating adventure by being responsible.
Of course, safe and responsible boating always begins with proper life jacket use. According to statistics from the United States Coast Guard, drowning was the reported cause of death in four out of every five recreational boating fatalities in 2021 and 83% of those who drowned were not wearing life jackets. That is why the GRDA police continue to stress the importance of life jackets all year-round.
As patrons head to the water for Memorial Day weekend, or anytime, they should keep these tips in mind:
• A patron should buy their own personal life jacket, as one size does not fit all.
• Looking at the label will provide the weight, size, and proper use information.
• Participants should try it on to check the fit. Once the straps and buckles are secured, it should not slip over your head or come down above your ears.
Teach your child how to put on their own life jacket.
Make sure the life jacket is the right size for your child – it should not be something they “grow in to.” The jacket should not be loose. It should always be worn as instructed with all the straps fastened.
Never use water toys in place of an approved life jacket.
Check your life jacket yearly for flotation and fit and make sure it is still in good condition, with no rips or tears.
Finally, wear your life jacket to increase your chance of survival in an accident and to set a good example for others.
Meanwhile, smart boating happens when boaters are acquainted with the vessel they will be operating and the area they will be visiting on the water. With that in mind, GRDA also offers the following smart boating tips:
DO know the water and environment you will be boating on.
DO keep a good lookout while underway.
DO shut your engines off when people are in the water near your boat.
DO observe the nautical “rules of the road.”
DO check the weather forecast before getting underway.
DO keep a balanced load and a trim boat.
DON’T overload your boat.
DON’T ride on the gunwale, bow, seat backs or any other place that is not designed for sitting.
DO have a float plan. Tell someone where you are going and when you will return.
Finally, GRDA Police continue to stress the importance of boating sober. According to statistics from the United States Coast Guard (USCG), alcohol use is a contributing factor in a third of all recreational boating fatalities. Alcohol use can affect a boat operator’s judgment, vision, balance, and coordination. These impairments then increase the likelihood of accidents for both passengers and operators. USCG data shows that in boating deaths involving alcohol use, over half the victims capsized their boats and/or fell overboard.
If you have an emergency and need immediate assistance while on the water, the GRDA Police encourages you to dial 911. The department’s non-emergency number is (918) 256 0911.
Photo caption information: Planning to spend the Memorial Day holiday on the waters of Grand or Hudson lakes? If so, the Grand River Dam Authority Police Department reminds you to boat safe, smart, and sober.
