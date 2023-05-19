The Grand River Dam Authority Police Department wants to remind those heading to the scenic Illinois River for the Memorial Day holiday of some important information that can help promote a safe time on the water.
“We encourage everyone to come out and have a great time,” said GRDA Corporate Spokesperson Justin Alberty. “But it is important to remember that safe, enjoyable outings always start with floating safe, smart and sober.”
Alberty added that GRDA is proud to join with the National Safe Boating Council to recognize May 20–26 as National Safe Boating Week, as the annual kick-off of the Safe Boating Campaign, a global awareness effort that encourages boaters to make the most of their boating adventure by being responsible.
Of course, safe and responsible boating and floating always begins with proper life jacket use. According to statistics from the United States Coast Guard, drowning was the reported cause of death in four out of every five recreational boating fatalities in 2021 and 83% of those who drowned were not wearing life jackets. That is why the GRDA Police continue to stress the importance of life jackets all year-round.
As patrons visit the scenic Illinois River during the holiday weekend, or anytime throughout the year, they should keep these safety tips in mind:
• Do let the commercial float operator know if anyone in the party is a first-time or novice floaters. They may be able to pair them with an experienced paddler/floater or float the person in a raft where there is a lesser chance for capsizing.
• Don't dive into the river from bridges, bluffs, stream banks and trees.
• Do wear a life jacket. Patrons should remember if they are floating the river, children 13 years of age and under are required to always wear a life jacket.
• Do respect the weather and the water. If a person get tired while floating, take a break on the bank or a gravel bar to rest.
• Don't swim or boat alone. Stay within sight of companions.
• Do camp only in designated areas.
• Don't take anything on a float trip that could be lost in the river. Check car keys and other personal effects with the commercial float operator for safe keeping.
For more information, contact the GRDA Scenic River Operations office at 918-456 3251. The office is at 15971 N. Highway 10 in Tahlequah. For an emergency on the water, call 911. The GRDA Police Department's non-emergency number is 918-256-0911. For more information about the river under the “Scenic River” section on grda.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.