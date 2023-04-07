There is no compelling reason to keep Oklahoma lawmakers from passing legislation to make sports betting legal in tribal casinos and online.
Denying the opportunity to offer in-person and online gambling would be hypocritical and hurt efforts to improve educational outcomes for our children.
A bill, which was passed from the state House to the Senate, would allow tribes to enter into compacts to offer sports betting in exchange for a piece of the revenue.
The Oklahoma Office of Management and Enterprise Services say legalized sports betting could result in new revenues of up to $9.4 million per year.
Plus, this legislation does not say tribes must offer sports betting. It creates the option for tribes to determine whether they wish to enter into compacts with the state.
There is a huge caveat to our endorsing of House Bill 1027 — revenue must be a windfall for education and not just an opportunity for Oklahoma lawmakers to fund other projects.
Legislators must not rob education funding under the misguided idea that new money should replace money redirected from education. Education — our children’s future — would gain no ground under that process.
Gambling has been legal in Oklahoma for decades — from bingo to casinos to pari-mutuel horse racing to the lottery. Oklahomans approved those forms of gambling — in part — as an effort to benefit education.
There is no reason to turn down another opportunity to improve education.
One of the most spoken reasons not to increase the amount of gambling in this state is a moral issue.
Oklahomans have said by approving other forms of gambling that they see it as more of entertainment than an immoral practice.
If legislators are adamantly opposed to sports betting, they should be trying to eliminate all other forms of gambling.
Is gambling addictive? Can it ruin lives? Absolutely. But so can other legal activities such as drinking and smoking.
Legislators must trust that Oklahomans can be responsible to gamble as a form of entertainment much the same way they believe Oklahomans won’t automatically ruin their lives by drinking. Smoking clearly is hazardous to your health, but lawmakers chose to create sin taxes instead of outlawing tobacco.
We must continue to educate adults on the dangers of smoking or drinking and gambling to excess.
But we must also continue to find ways to improve our education systems in Oklahoma.
Sin taxes long have been used to help lawmakers run the state by providing revenue.
It’s time we took advantage of what 30-plus states already do.
It’s past time we did everything we can do to help our children create a better future for themselves and all Oklahomans. It’s time to legalize sports betting.
Muskogee Phoenix Editorial Board
