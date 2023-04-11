The Tahlequah Area Habitat ReStore will be parking its donation pick-up truck at the Northeastern State University campus in the Southwest Leoser parking lot to collect donations during the student move-out week, May 1-2, from noon until 3 p.m. and again May 10, starting at 10 a.m.
The event will allow NSU students the opportunity to donate items they might otherwise have to throw away because they cannot haul them home over summer break. Area residents are welcome to take advantage of this mobile donation station, as well.
Accepted donations include furniture (no mattresses or boxsprings), appliances, lighting, home decor, dishware, and cookware. The ReStore offers free donation pickup. For questions regarding donations or to schedule a free donation pick-p, call 918-453-2720.
Proceeds from the sale of donations made at the ReStore support construction of affordable homes for low-income families in Cherokee County, as part of the Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity mission. Learn more at tahlequahhabitat.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.