Hunter's Home held its second story time on April 21 with the aim of getting kids more interested in history with hands-on activities.
Thursday morning's event featured the tale of "The Mitten" – a classic wintertime story of a lost mitten and several woodland creatures attempting to squeeze inside for warmth – along with historical clothing for dress-up play, and a fun activity.
"We have a little craft for kids to do where they can sew up a little mitten," said Historical Interpreter Molly Hutchins.
Story time is a new event at Hunter's Home and is currently held the third Thursday of every month.
"March was our first one. We had about six kids come," said Hutchins.
This month's story time did not meet March's turnout, something Site Director Susan Teska hopes will change once schools let out for break.
"It should pick back up in the summer," said Teska.
As this is a new event, Teska said staff are still working out all its quirks. She suggested they might start holding it on the weekends.
Hunter’s Home was built in 1845 and is the only pre-Civil War plantation home remaining in Oklahoma. The historical site often offers programming and tours for adults and older children; story time was created to give younger children something to enjoy at the museum.
"We just wanted something to offer the smaller kids to come out and hopefully get them interested in history," said Teska. "Get 'em young, get them interested in history, and hopefully they'll grow up to be museum curators."
The next story time is scheduled for Thursday, May 18 at 10:30 a.m. Reservations are not necessary, but regular admission fees apply.
"Next month, we're reading, 'Up in the Garden and Down in the Dirt,'" said Hutchins. "[The kids] can learn about our garden and what we're planting, maybe even help out."
Hunter's Home staff just planted several types of produce.
"[We've got] cabbage, garlic, onion, asparagus, strawberries, potatoes, and beets," said Historical Interpreter Carly Johnson.
Hutchins said every story time includes a snack and an activity that fits into what goes on at Hunter's Home.
"It's a really good way to get kids involved in history," said Hutchins. "There's only so much you can [learn] out of a history book."
Hutchins said these activities allow kids to learn history in a more tactile and hands-on way.
Learn more
More information about upcoming events at Hunter's Home is on Instagram @huntershomeok and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/huntershomeok.
