Obituaries
PARK HILL [mdash] Gregory R. Guinn, 61, Retired Park Ranger of Park HIll, died April 9, 2020. Services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Gerald Longjohn Sr. 83, Missionary, Formerly of Michigan, Died April 8, 2020. Services pending for a late date. Condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com
COOKSON [mdash] Viola J. Youngblood, 67 of Cookson, OK Died April 7, 2020. Services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Rodolfo Valdes, 50, Pipe Painter in the Oil and Gas Industry, Died April 7, 2020, Services will be at a later date
