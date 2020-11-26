developing
TULSA [mdash] age 63 of Tulsa, OK. Truck Driver. Died Tuesday, November 24th, 2020 in Tulsa, OK. Graveside Services Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020 at 1:00pm at Rose Cemetery.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 3 months. Infant daughter of Angel and Sammy Duvall. Died November 23rd. Services December 1st 10:00am at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Barber Cemetery. Visitation November 30th 1:00pm until 7:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 78. Chemistry Professor. Died November 21st. Services November 27th 10:00am First Presbyterian Church Tahlequah through Zoom and Facebook LIVE. Please Contact Reed-Culver Funeral Home for information to join services. Burial at Muldrow Cemetery.
