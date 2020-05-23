BUNCH [mdash] age 47. Construction Worker. Died Tuesday, May 19th, 2020 in Oklahoma City, OK. Services were held Friday, May 22nd, 2020 at Dry Creek Community Center. Burial at Barber Cemetery in Welling, OK.
DRUMRIGHT [mdash] Funeral Services for Walter Lucas "Luke" Gooch were held Wednesday, May 13th at 2 p.m. Due to the State of Oklahoma pandemic gathering guidelines, a drive-up parking lot service was held at the First Baptist Church in Cushing, OK. Interment followed in the Lawson Cemetery a…
