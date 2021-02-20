developing
Obituaries
HULBERT [mdash] age 42. Walmart Cashier. Died February 13th in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral Services February 22nd at 10:00am at Reed-Culver Chapel. She will be laid to rest at Keener Cemetery in Hulbert, OK.
PARK HILL [mdash] Jerry Wayne Hood, 73, Public Schools Superintendent passed away February 16, 2021. Service is 2:00 pm February 23, 2021, Keys Baptist Church. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 60. WW Hastings Facilities Management Clerk. Died January 8th in Tahlequah, OK. Graveside services February 22nd at 2:00pm at Barber Cemetery. Visitation February 21st from 1:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
- Cherokee Nation Businesses joins efforts to stabilize power-grid amidst ongoing inclement weather
- BRACING FOR MORE: Rolling power outages, more road problems expected with snow
- Area rural residents fret about possible propane shortage
- NSU students relocated after water line burst
- SHERIFF'S BEAT 2-14-21: Five people booked for burglary
- Chief: UKB overspent CARES funds
- SINGLE-DIGIT DEEP-FREEZE: Snow, frigid temperatures partially paralyze area; officials expect more to come
- COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Elder Care adapts, looks forward to reopening center
- Cherokee Nation reopens COVID-19 Emergency Assistance program Jan. 25, adding $7M to help Cherokees impacted by pandemic
- Hulbert sacks embattled police chief
