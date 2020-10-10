developing
HAVE A GREAT WEEKEND; STAY SAFE!
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
HULBERT [mdash] age 63. Nurses Aid. Died October 2nd in Hulbert, OK. No services planned.
PROCTOR [mdash] age 93. Dietician Specialist. Died October 5th in Tulsa, OK. Visitation October 8th from 1:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Drucilla Hackworth, homemaker, age 97 died October 3, 2020. Graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday October 9, Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Enid, OK. Online condolences may be left at www.andersonburris.com.
Most Popular
Articles
- Eight Oklahoma judges up for retention
- Dirteater reflects on prestigious rodeo career
- Task force: County now in red zone for COVID
- Fired jail supervisor charged with assault
- Police investigating series of 17 incidents
- Rex Brinlee: Victim's daughter recalls near-fatal attack on her dad
- Emergency personnel plead for cooperation
- Mister Ed burial rumors abound
- Chapman tapped for full-time city admin post; 'streeteries' to boost downtown area
- POLITICAL ROUNDUP: Local party leaders have mixed feelings on S.Q. 814
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.