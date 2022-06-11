...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SUNDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 107
expected. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 112 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Oklahoma and
west central Arkansas.
* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, until 8 PM CDT this evening. For
the Excessive Heat Watch, from Sunday afternoon through Sunday
evening.
* IMPACTS...The combination of hot temperatures and high
humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which
heat illnesses are possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when
possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor
work the occupational safety and health administration recommends
scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned
environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool
and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911.
&&
