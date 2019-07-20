TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Virginia Gassaway, 76, Sales Clerk, formerly of Tahlequah, Born January 13, 1946, Died July 16, 2019, Visitation 5:00-7:00 Friday, Services 10:00 Saturday July 20, First Baptist Church, Tahlequah, Green Country Funeral Home
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Goldie Earlene James departed this life on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the age of 82. Earlene Wilson was born 4/22/37 in Tahlequah, Ok. In March, 1956, she married Michael A. James and moved to Sand Springs, Ok. Together, they ran Tip Top TV for many years. Earlene was preced…
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Dr. Danny Lee Minor the son of Herbert Olen and Imol Irene (Bowen) Minor was born August 25, 1943 in Wichita, Kansas and departed this life on July 13, 2019 in Tahlequah, Oklahoma at the age of 75 years, 10 months and 18 days. Dr. Minor enjoyed life and it was said of Danny…
