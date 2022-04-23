...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Arkansas and Oklahoma, including the following
counties, in Arkansas, Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin,
Madison, Sebastian and Washington AR. In Oklahoma, Adair,
Cherokee, Choctaw, Delaware, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, Mayes,
McIntosh, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Pittsburg, Pushmataha,
Sequoyah and Wagoner.
* WHEN...From Sunday morning through Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms producing heavy
rainfall are expected Sunday and into Sunday night to the
southeast of Interstate 44, as a slow-moving cold front moves
through the area. Widespread rainfall amounts of 2 to 4
inches, with localized totals to 6 inches are expected. Both
flash flooding and notable rises on mainstem rivers will be
possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
