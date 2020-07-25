developing
Obituaries
PARK HILL [mdash] 80 year old retired postal worker, transitioned July 17, 2020, Services are pending at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
FORT GIBSON [mdash] age 41. Phlebotomist. Died Tuesday, July 14th, 2020 in Tulsa, OK. Graveside services Tuesday, July 21st, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Pumpkin Center Cemetery where she will be laid to rest.
IRONDALE [mdash] age 42. Production Manager. Died July 10th in Irondale, AL. Graveside Services July 20th, at 1:00PM at Tahlequah City Cemetery. Wake Service July 19th, 7:00PM until 9:00PM at First Indian Baptist Church in Tahlequah, OK.
