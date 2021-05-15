TAHLEQUAH - Norman "Shrimp" Fisher, 91, retired pawn shop owner transitioned May 9, 2021. Services 11:00 am May 15, 2021, Green Country Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
WELLING [mdash] age 67. Homemaker. Died May 4th in Tahlequah, OK. Graveside Services May 10th at 11:00am at White Oak Cemetery in Qualls, OK. Visitation May 9th from 1:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.