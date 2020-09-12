HAVE A GREAT WEEKEND!
Obituaries
COOKSON [mdash] age 53 of Cookson, OK. Laborer. Died September 9th in Tahlequah, OK. Services September 15th 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Greenleaf Cemetery. Visitation September 14th 2:00pm until 7:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
Tahlequah - Robert A. Maciejewski, 80 year old refuse/recycle worker died September 11, 2020. Services are pending. Online condolences may be left at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Christopher Smith, 48 of Clinton, Missouri passed away, Sunday, August 30th, at the Golden Valley Memorial Hospital. Christopher was born in Moore, Oklahoma on June 9, 1972. He was preceded in death by his mother, Susan (Speake) Smith, his maternal grandparents, Tom and Rut…
PARK HILL [mdash] age 83. Homemaker. Died September 6th in Park Hill, OK. Graveside Services September 10th at 2:00pm at White Oak Cemetery in Qualls, OK. Visitation September 10th from 9:00am until 12:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] NAME-James Ronald Stinnett, 61 year old Heavy Equipment Mechanic and Army Veteran of Tahlequah died September 2, 2020. No services are planned. Online condolences may be left at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
