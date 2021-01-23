developing
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 96. Cook. Died January 21st in Tulsa, OK. Graveside Services January 26th at 10:00am at Tahlequah City Cemetery. Visitation January 25th from 4:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 55. Laborer. Died January 17th in Tahlequah. Graveside services January 26th at 1:00pm at Agent Cemetery. Visitation January 25th from 2:00pm until 6:00pm and wake from 6:00pm until 7:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
LAPORTE [mdash] age 98. Librarian. Died January 13th in La Porte, TX. Graveside services January 22nd at 2:00pm at Mount Zion Cemetery in Tahlequah, OK.
