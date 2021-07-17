developing
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 70. Homemaker. Died July 14th in Tahlequah, OK. Graveside Services July 26th at 10:00am at Agent Cemetery in Moodys, OK.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Lisa Jean Caviness 54 year old convenience store manager of Tahlequah transitioned July 15, 2021. Funeral service is 1:00 PM, July 19, 2021, Green Country Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
