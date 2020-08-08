developing
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Rosemary Ross 76 year old homemaker of Tahlequah died August 5, 2020. Services2:00 pm Monday August 10, 2020. Green Country Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 67. Airline Mechanic. Died August 2nd in Tulsa, OK. Funeral Services August 7th at 10:00AM at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Barber Cemetery. Visitation August 6th from 1:00PM until 7:00PM at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
PARK HILL [mdash] age 65. Truck Driver. Died August 1st Grove, OK. Funeral Services August 7th at 1:00PM at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Park Hill Cemetery. Visitation August 6th from 1:00PM until 7:00PM at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
