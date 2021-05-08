HAVE A GREAT WEEKEND!
WELLING [mdash] age 67. Homemaker. Died May 4th in Tahlequah, OK. Graveside Services May 10th at 11:00am at White Oak Cemetery in Qualls, OK. Visitation May 9th from 1:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
TWIN OAKS [mdash] age 85. Sanitation Technician. Died May 5th Broken Arrow. Services May 11th at 2:00pm at Leach First Baptist Church. Interment Blackfox Cemetery. Visitation May 10th at 12:00pm wake at 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 79. Butcher. Died May 4th in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral Services May 10th at 11:00am at Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at Caney Cemetery. Visitation May 7th from 1:00pm until 7:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 68. Sanitation Technician. Died April 30th in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral Services May 6th at 1:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at Hendricks Cemetery. Visitation May 5th from 12:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
