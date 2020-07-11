Sunny. High around 95F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: July 11, 2020 @ 1:40 pm
Tahlequah, Oklahoma
INOLA [mdash] age 88. Homemaker. Died July 5th in Inola, OK. Services were held July 8th at Reed-Culver Chapel. She was laid to rest at Citizen's Cemetery. Visitation was held July 7th at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
