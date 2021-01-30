TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 45 of Tahlequah, OK. Cherokee Nation Accounting Clerk. Died January 26th in Tahlequah. Services February 2nd at 1:00pm at Reed-Culver. Burial at Echota Cemetery. Visitation February 1st from 12:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver.
OAKS [mdash] age 69. Immersion Teacher. January 22nd in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral services January 28th at 2:00pm at Long Prairie Baptist Church in Kansas, OK. Interment at Long Prairie Cemetery. Visitation January 27th at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
NOWATA [mdash] Grover (Pat) Patterson II was born June 17, 1931, to G.O. Patterson Sr. and Mary Evelyn (Collins) Patterson of Hulbert, Oklahoma. He departed this life on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at his home in Nowata, Oklahoma at the age of 89 years and 221 days. Pat was a graduate of Tahleq…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.