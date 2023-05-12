Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 86F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially late. A few storms may be severe. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.