TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 54. Registered Nurse. Died October 7th in Tahlequah, OK. Memorial services October 11th at 2:00pm at Love Light Christian Center. Visitation October 10th from 2:00pm until 8:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
ROSE [mdash] age 85. Oaks Mission Cook. Died October 8th in Siloam Springs, AR. Services October 12th at 2:00pm at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Burial at Teresita Cemetery. Visitation October 11th from 1:00pm - 7:00pm at Reed-Culver.
