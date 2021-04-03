HAVE A GREAT WEEKEND!
Obituaries
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Services for Joyce Elaine Bunch 69 of Tahlequah, Oklahoma are April 6, 2021, at Green Country Funeral Home. Joyce Elaine Bunch was born in Independence, Kansas on January 9, 1952 to Joseph David Cochran and Lula (Tucker) Cochran. She departed this life on March 31, 2021 in …
TULSA [mdash] Funeral services for Spencer Warren Walton are 2:00 pm Monday, April 5, 2021 at Green Country Funeral Home. Come and go visitation will be Sunday April 4, 2021 from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Officiating will be Reverend Cliff Loman. Serving as pallbearers are Charles Lamons, Chad Har…
FORT GIBSON [mdash] age 91. Homemaker. Died March 27th in Tulsa. Services April 5th at 1:00pm at Church of the Nazarene in Tahlequah. Interment at Citizen's Cemetery in Fort Gibson. Visitation April 2nd at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] NAME: Nellie Lorene Anderson, 101 years old, bookkeeper transitioned March 28, 2021. Services are 10:00 am Monday April 5, 2021, Green Country Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
- Man fails to stop, kills motorcyclist
- Mask requirement lifted at courthouse; city mandate sundowns
- Local cases among 40 refiled for violent offenders in wake of McGirt
- The Frontier: Her son shared thoughts of suicide in a class paper. The school never told her.
- The Frontier: An Oklahoma prison will close as the federal government moves away from using private facilities
- Local experts dispel rumors about COVID, vaccinations
- Mayor: Annexation was housekeeping move
- The Frontier: In pro-Trump Oklahoma, a challenge to an incumbent senator taps into election anger
- MORE HONORS: Fishinghawk named OGBA All-State; Qualls selected Southeast Region Coach of the Year
- TMS students score Gold Cards for third quarter
