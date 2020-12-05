developing
HAVE A GREAT WEEKEND!
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 90. Pastry Baker. Died November 27th. Funeral Services December 7th at 10:00am at Park Hill Baptist Church. Burial at Cookson Proctor Cemetery. Visitation December 6th from 3:00pm until 5:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
FORT GIBSON [mdash] age 68. Actor. Died November 26th in Tulsa, OK. Funeral Services were held December 4th at Reed-Culver Chapel. He was laid to rest at Tyler Springs Cemetery in Stilwell, OK.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 67. Customer Service Representative. Died November 25th in Fayetteville, AR. Memorial Services December 1st at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
Most Popular
Articles
- Claims dismissal against TPD officers reversed
- DEMONSTRATORS DEFENDED: 'Rain or shine,' kneel at noon group continues effort
- Sentence for local woman's killer 'expired'
- Chemical to fight COVID now available
- NHS expands ICU capacity
- Most experts say 'faithless electors' can't change the presidential vote
- After 44 years, Stafford retires from Reasor's
- Local businesses urged to take part in '20 Christmas 'reverse parade'
- Local school COVID procedures vary widely
- Seven local APA students preparing for regional competitions
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.