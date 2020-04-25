Mostly sunny. High 69F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph..
Updated: April 25, 2020 @ 12:44 pm
Tahlequah, Oklahoma
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] James Myres passed away on April 20, 2020, at the age of 88. There will be a private family burial at Shirley Springs Cemetery in Eldon, OK.
PARK HILL [mdash] age 53. Certified Nurse's Assistant. Died Tuesday, April 14th, 2020 in Tulsa, OK. He will be laid to rest at Tahlequah City Cemetery.
