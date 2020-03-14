HAVE A GREAT WEEKEND!
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 87. Homemaker. Died Monday, March 9th, in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral Services Friday, March 13th, 11:00 AM Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment Tahlequah City Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, March 12th, 12:00 PM until 6:00 PM Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
TAHLEQUAH[mdash] NAME: Dawn Cain AGE: 68 TOWN: Tahlequah OCCUPATION: Director of Admissions DIED: March 3, 2020 SERVICES: Saturday March 14, 2020, 2:00 pm, Green Country Funeral Home
MIAMI[mdash] NAME: Robert Anderson AGE: 81 TOWN: Miami OCCUPATION: Professor DIED: March 7, 2020 SERVICES: 2:00 PM March 28, 2020, Green Country Funeral Home
HULBERT[mdash] NAME: Mac D. Gordon AGE: 81 TOWN: Hulbert OCCUPATION: Iron Worker DIED: March 7, 2020 SERVICES: Family will receive visitors March 11, 2020 6:30pm - 8:00pm Funeral Services are 2:00PM March 12, 2020, Green Country Funeral Home
