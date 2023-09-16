developing
- Fire that claimed one life under investigation
- Cherokee Nation announces executive medical director to lead tribe’s health system
- RISING UP: Sequoyah wins all phases of game for 34-18 win
- EVERYDAY HEROES: Knights push fitness with running group
- Cherokee Nation passes $3.8B budget, largest in tribe’s history
- Proposal to appoint clerk/treasurer falls short in Hulbert vote
- Cougars shut out in road opener at Stilwell
- Officials: TikTok threat was not credible to TPS
- Superintendents at most schools in county got pay hikes this year
- Police Beat 9-10-23: Fraudulent tag leads to discovery of pot, arrest
