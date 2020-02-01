TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 78. Farmer. Died January 30th in Tahlequah. Funeral Services February 3rd at 2:00 PM at Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at Holland Cemetery. Visitation February 2nd from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 80. Homemaker. Died Tuesday, January 28th, 2020 in Tahlequah, OK. Memorial Services Saturday, February 1st, 2020 at 10:30 at Reed-Culver Funeral Home Chapel. Interment at Hendricks Cemetery in Tahlequah, OK.
TAHLEQUAH[mdash] NAME: Henry (Hank) Don Wright-US Navy Veteran AGE: 67 TOWN: Tahlequah OCCUPATION: Navy Chaplain DIED: January 29, 2020 SERVICES: 1:00 PM Saturday February 1, 2020, First Baptist Church Tahlequah
TAHLEQUAH[mdash] NAME: Alan Scott Bear, US Army Veteran AGE: 56 TOWN: Tahlequah OCCUPATION: Endo Technician DIED: January 25, 2020 SERVICES: 11:00 AM January 30, 2020 Green Country Funeral Home Interment Fort Gibson National Cemetery
