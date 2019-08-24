NAME: Margaret Jean Ward AGE: 67 TOWN: Park Hill OCCUPATION: Sign Designer DIED: August 22, 2019 SERVICES: 10:00 AM Wednesday August 28, 2019, New Life Worship Center. Interment in Sulphur Bluff, Texas
BROKEN ARROW [mdash] age 77. Teacher's Aide. Died August 18th, in Broken Arrow, OK. Funeral services August 26th, 2019 at 10:00am at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial Keener Cemetery. Visitation August 25th, from 1:00pm until 5:00pm at Reed-Culver.
KANSAS [mdash] age 77. Machine Operator. Died August 13th in Tulsa. Mass of Christian Burial August 23rd at 10:00am at St. Brigid Catholic Church. Burial at Molly Field Cemetery. Rosary service August 22nd at 7:00pm at Reed-Culver.
