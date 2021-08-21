HAVE A GREAT WEEKEND!
Obituaries
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Jacob Dylan Colvin, age 23, went to his heavenly home on August 14, 2021, in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. Jake is survived by his parents, Robert, and Stephanie Colvin of the home, 2 brothers, Joshua Rylan Colvin (14) and Samuel Warren Colvin (12) of the home; a sister Ginna Kate (…
Luke Wayne Lewis, 18 of Broken Arrow transitioned August 9, 2021. Viewing is August 17, 2021 9:00 am - 8:00 pm, Green Country Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
Sheryl L. Mast 76 year old homemaker of Peggs, Oklahoma transitioned August 13, 2021. Services are pending. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
Dan Powhatan, 86 year old Air Traffic Controller of Park Hill transitioned August 13, 2021. Services are pending. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
Juanita Elaine Pearson, 73 year old Registered Nurse of Tahlequah transitioned August 13, 2021. No services planned. Online condolences may be left at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
- Tribe makes further moves to protect citizens from COVID
- Task force reports NHS says 100% of current, recent COVID patients are unvaccinated; CNHS says 95% of its patients unvaxed
- Schools report several positive COVID cases
- Frontier: After she lost her job, Oklahoma cut off her pandemic unemployment benefits early
- Briggs and Tahlequah Public Schools report COVID-19 cases
- TMSA cancels Red Fern Festival amid COVID-19 spike
- The Frontier: Oklahoma’s largest school district will defy state law and mandate masks
- Hulbert defies state with mask mandate; Governor, AG suggest school board decision can be ignored
- Hulbert HS, MS go virtual until end of week
- POLICE BEAT 8-15-21: Cops find meth, pot, loaded guns during traffic stops
