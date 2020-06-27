Sunshine and clouds mixed. Hazy. High around 90F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph..
Updated: June 27, 2020 @ 2:25 pm
Tahlequah, Oklahoma
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 64 of Tahlequah, OK. Self Employed. Died June 23rd in Tulsa, OK. Funeral services were June 26th at Oaks Mission Gym. Buried at Bill Batt Cemetery. Visitation was June 25th at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
PARK HILL[mdash] NAME: James Sanquinet AGE: 81 TOWN: Park Hill OCCUPATION: General Manager DIED: June 24, 2020 SERVICES: PENDING VISITATION:
