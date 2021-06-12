HAVE A GREAT WEEKEND!
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 48. Clerk. Died June 8th in Wagoner, OK. Funeral Services June 14th at 10:00am at Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Visitation June 13th from 2:00pm until 5:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
CARTWRIGHT [mdash] age 59. Restaurant Manager. Died May 28th in Denison, TX. Graveside Services June 11th at 2:00pm at Ross Cemetery in Park Hill, OK. Visitation June 10th from 12:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
Name: Larry Joe Stevenson, 73 year old business owner of Cookson transitioned May 31, 2021. Interment 10:00 am, June 16, 2021, Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
TAHLEQUAH : Louis Allen Bohanon , 61 year old Educator of Tahlequah transitioned May 31, 2021. Services are 2:00 pm, Monday June 7, 2021, Green Country Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at tahlequahfuneral .com Green Country Funeral Home
