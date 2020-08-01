developing
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Cheryl Walters 67 year old Social Services Supervisor Tahlequah died July 30, 2020. Memorial Service 2:00 pm Aug 6, 2020, Green Country Funeral Home Online condolences may be left at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
Leona "Kattie" Hinkle 55 year old lead shipping consultant of Park Hill died July 30, 2020. Services are 2:00 pm Aug. 4th Green Country Funeral Home Chapel. condolences may be left at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Sergant First Class Bobby Hunt Blair born to Jesse and Katie (Evans) Blair on February 11, 1930 in Barber, Oklahoma and departed his life July 23, 2020 in Muskogee hospital. Bobby was 90 years old 5 months and 11 days old. Bobby was proud of his Cherokee heritage, he entere…
SUMMERFIELD [mdash] Bobby Miller, Jr., 38, passed away July 25, 2020 in Tulsa. Funeral service is 10 a.m., Saturday, 08/01/2020 at Summerfield Church of Christ with Brother Tracy Loyd officiating. Burial will follow in Summerfield Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.