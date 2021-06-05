HAVE A GREAT WEEKEND!
Name: Larry Joe Stevenson, 73 year old business owner of Cookson transitioned May 31, 2021. Interment 10:00 am, June 16, 2021, Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
TAHLEQUAH : Louis Allen Bohanon , 61 year old Educator of Tahlequah transitioned May 31, 2021. Services are 2:00 pm, Monday June 7, 2021, Green Country Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at tahlequahfuneral .com Green Country Funeral Home
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Dal Raberne Squyres, 73 year old truck driver of Tahlequah passed away June 1, 2021.Graveside services11:00 am June 7, 2021, Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Louis Allen Bohanon, age 61, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 31, 2021, at his home in Gideon, Oklahoma with his family by his side. He was born October 15, 1959, in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, to Louis Cain Bohanon and Beulah Mae Ryals. He was raised by his stepfather, Leon …
DELPHOS [mdash] Thomas Udeen Meredith, 86, Delphos, passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at his home. He was born May 29, 1935 in Delphos to Ronald Thomas and Doris Lillian (Pounds) Meredith. Tom attended school in Delphos and he was a 1954 graduate of Delphos High School. He married Darlene …
